Bushra Bibi claims incarcerated Imran Khan's life in danger

Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) with his wife Bushra Bibi. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

ISLAMABAD: In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday, Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, claimed that the life of her incarcerated husband is in danger.

Advocate Hamid Khan submitted the affidavit on behalf of the former first lady in a case pertaining to petitions against the trial of civilians in military court.



Earlier in August, former PM Khan was jailed after the court sentenced him to three-year in prison in the Toshakhana case related to the sale of state gifts he received as prime minister from foreign dignitaries during his 2018-22 tenure.



Consequently, he was also barred from politics for five years.

According to the affidavit, Bushra Bibi was allowed to meet Khan in Attock Jail on August 22 after facing many difficulties and problems.

“[The] PTI chairman's arm muscles have also become very weak,” stated the affidavit. “It is dangerous at the age of 70. It is life-threatening.”

The sworn statement also said that the former prime minister was prepared to face any hardship for the country.

On August 18, the former first lady voiced concerns about her incarcerated husband's security and safety, saying he "can be poisoned" in Attock jail.

In a letter written to the Punjab home secretary, the former first lady said the court had directed authorities concerned to shift his husband to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

“My husband has been imprisoned in Attock jail without any justification. According to the law, my husband should be transferred to Adiala jail,” she added.

The ousted premier's wife demanded that the PTI chief be provided B-class facilities in the prison given his social and political status as he is an "Oxford graduate and former captain of the national cricket team".

She went on to say that such facilities are not available in Attock jail which her husband is entitled to.

Bushra further said two assassination attempts were made on Khan’s life in the past and the accused involved had not been arrested yet.

“His [Imran Khan] life is still in danger [and] there is a fear that my husband will be poisoned in Attock jail,” she stated in the letter.

She said being a former PM of the country, her husband should be allowed to eat home-cooked food at the prison.