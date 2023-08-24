No need to meet President Alvi regarding election date, says CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and President Arif Alvi. — PID/ECP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refused to consult President Arif Alvi on upcoming general elections date, saying the president is no longer empowered to announce poll dates after amendments to election law.

The development comes in a meeting chaired by CEC Raja to ponder over the matter.

Dr Arif Alvi, in the letter to the chief election commissioner, said since the National Assembly was dissolved on August 9, 2023, therefore under Article 48 (5) of the Constitution, he (as the president) was obliged to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution for the holding of general election of National Assembly.

"Forgoing in view, the Chief Election Commissioner is invited for a meeting with the President today or tomorrow to fix an appropriate date," the letter noted.

In his response to the president, CEC Raja stated that the National Assembly was dissolved in terms of Article 58(1) of the Constitution on the advice of the prime minister on August 9, 2023.

The letter pointed out that Section 57 of the Elections Act, 2017 has been amended after which the ECP’s authorities have been increased regarding holding of polls.

“That prior to the amendment of Section 57(1) of the act ibid, the president was required to consult the commission in terms of Section 57 of the Elections Act. 2017, before appointing a date for the election. However, after the amendment in Section 57, the commission has been empowered to announce the date or dates for the General Elections,” the letter read.

More to follow..