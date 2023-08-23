Terrorists, abettors will be hunted down: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Expressing his firm resolve to eliminate terrorism, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has said that terrorists, their affiliates and abettors — working on the behest of a hostile agenda to destabilise Pakistan — will be hunted down until their surrender to the state, according to a statement issued by the military's media affairs wing on Wednesday.



The army chief made these remarks during his interaction with officers and troops deployed in the Sherwangi area near Asman Manza in South Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) today, where six brave soldiers had embraced martyrdom a day earlier while fighting gallantly against terrorists, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS appreciated the troops' unflinching resolve in fighting the menace of terrorism. “Shuhada are our pride and their sacrifices will not go in vain till the return of complete peace and stability in Pakistan.”

During the visit, Gen Munir was also given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation including ongoing intelligence and counter-terrorism operations.

Earlier upon arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps, the ISPR added.

Terrorist killed in South Waziristan

On the night between August 22 and 23, a tersest was killed by the Pakistan Army personnel during a shootout in South Waziristan District, the military's information wing said.

“A fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists in general area Ladha, South Waziristan District,” read a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

The army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly one militant was gunned down. “Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.”

The slain militant, the ISPR added, remained actively involved in terrorist activities in the area. “Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.”