Islamabad lodges ‘strong protest’ with New Delhi over killing of civilian in cross-LoC firing

The Foreign Office (FO) summoned the Indian charge d’affaires in Islamabad on Tuesday and lodged a “strong protest” over the killing of a civilian, 60, in cross-border firing by Indian forces in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) a day earlier.

Ghias, a resident of Oli village of Kotli district was martyred and three women were “traumatised” due to the unprovoked firing by the Indian troops in the Nikial Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday.

Emphasising the need for maintaining peace and tranquillity at the LoC, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch underscored that such acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021.

It was stressed that utmost caution should be exercised by the Indian forces as targeting innocent civilians is contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws, read a statement issued by the FO.

The Indian side was urged to investigate the incident and respect the Ceasefire Understanding.

Reacting to the incident, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday said, “This blatant Indian aggression is a clear violation of existing ceasefire understandings. Pakistan desires peace and tranquillity at its borders, however, all necessary measures will be taken to protect the life and property of our citizens.”

The military’s media wing also warned India that “any misadventure” against Pakistan “will be befittingly responded at the time and place of our choosing”.

Two Pakistanis embraced martyrdom

In a similar incident in June 2023, two Pakistani civilians embraced martyrdom while another sustained injuries as they came under the Indian army fire in the Sattwal Sector from across the LoC.

In a statement, the ISPR said: “Indian Army, in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris, opened indiscriminate fire onto a group of shepherds in the Sattwal Sector.”

"In the sequel to Indian Army unprovoked firing today while adopting an inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris at Sattwal Sector, one more civilian has embraced shahadat while one remains critically injured," the statement added.

The military’s media wing identified the martyrs as Obaid Qayyum (s/o Muhammad Qayyum, age 22 years) and Muhammad Qasim (s/o Muhammad Din, age 55 years).

Both the martyrs were residents of the village Bara Dari Tetrinote of Tehsil Hajira in district Poonch, the ISPR added.

The ISPR said that Pakistan reserves the right to respond back in a manner of its choosing to protect Kashmiri lives in the LoC belt, regardless of the strong protest being launched from the Indian side.

“The Indian side is reminded to respect the basic human rights of Kashmiris, particularly, their inalienable right to till their lands,” the statement added.