Ranipur court approves 5-day physical remand of influential Pir

Pir Asad Shah. — Twitter/@ShamilaGhyas/File

KHAIRPUR: A Judicial Magistrate court in Ranipur on Monday granted the police five-day physical remand of influential Pir Asad Shah — the main suspect involved in the murder of 10-year-old domestic help.

Pir Asad Shah Jeelani, a member of the influential family of Khairpur district's Ranipur town, was arrested by the district police for allegedly torturing his 10-year-old maid to death last week.

The issue initially came to light after video clips of a minor victim’s body bearing severe torture marks went viral on social media. In the video, the seriously injured girl is seen struggling to sit up on her bed but soon collapses.

The video sparked condemnation across the country.

Shah, who belongs to Ranipur town of Khairpur district, was presented before the court after the completion of his four-day physical remand.

Moreover, three female employees and their four children — who were rescued from the mansion last night — were also produced before the court.

According to sources, the police recorded the statements of the three women. They also took a statement from Shah's mother.

However, station house officer (SHO) Ranipur, head moharar, two doctors and compounded who are under investigation were not presented in the court.

During the hearing, the police also submitted the post-mortem report of the minor in court.

The victim's mother said that the two men who brought her daughter's body home from the mansion and a female employee should also be investigated.

"These people are our relatives but they should also be investigated," the mother added.

Meanwhile, the female employees told the court that they have been working in Pir's mansion for the past several years. They added that they were moved to another place from the mansion yesterday.

"Do you want to go home with your kids?" the court inquired.

They replied that they want to go home with the court's permission.

'Barbaric' murder

Speaking to media persons after the hearing of the case, the victim's parents said that the killing of their daughter was "barbaric" and demanded justice.

The parents said that the entire Sindh is speaking in their support and they will get justice for their daughter's murder, adding that lawyers visited them and assured them to fight their case for free.



Minor domestic help sexually abused: report

Earlier today, a medical board formed to conduct the post-mortem examination of the 10-year-old maid concluded that she was subjected to “severe torture” and also suspected sexual abuse.

The post-mortem report revealed “decomposition with bluish discolouration on right side of face and forehead and greenish mottled discolouration over the left side of face, neck and shoulder”.

The preliminary autopsy report also stated that the abdomen of the deceased girl was distended.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur Mir Rohal Khan Khoso told the media persons the final post-mortem will confirm whether the minor girl was subjected to sexual assault.

The senior cop said that the suspended SHO Ranipur, doctor and compounder involved in protecting the culprits will be taken into remand.

The body of the 10-years-old girl was exhumed on Saturday in the native village Khan Wahan in District Nausharoferoz by a medical team from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Nawabshah, under the supervision of a judicial magistrate Jameel Ahmed Rajper from Kandario.