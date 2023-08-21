Weather update: More monsoon rains expected from Aug 23 to 27

The Pakistan Meteorological Department Monday said more monsoon rains with occasional gaps will take place across the country from August 23 to 27.
According to the Met Office, moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from the evening and/or night of August 22nd.
"A westerly wave is also likely to enter these areas on August 23," the PMD said in a statement.
Under the influence of these systems rain with wind and thundershowers — along with few moderate to heavy falls — is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree and Galliyat on August 25 and 26 with occasional gaps.
Other cities include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera.
Meanwhile, rain with wind and thundershowers is also expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from August 24 to 26 with occasional gaps.
PMD's forecast also mentioned rain in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat and Khuzdar on August 25 and 26.
The PMD has also advised all concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.
