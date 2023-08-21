Sarah Hyland, Well Adams exchange heartfelt notes on 1st wedding anniversary

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have been together since 2017

Sarah Hyland is marking one year of bliss with her husband Wells Adams.

Taking to their Instagram accounts Sunday, the couple commemorated one year to their wedding via heartfelt notes penned to each other.

"One year married to you flew by in a blink of an eye. You’re my HUSBAND. My best friend. My true north," the Modern Family alum wrote alongside a photo of the pair from their wedding day.

"I love you more than words can say and every day is the best day when I’m with you. Marriage is most fun I’ve ever had because I get to be married to you."



The Bachelor in Paradise bartender echoed similar sentiments on his own social media, writing, "Happy first anniversary to my perfect wife. I love you more. Plus one. Anything you say.”

The brief caption was accompanied by a series of photos from their wedding day, led by the duo exchanging their vows as Hyland made a funny face.



Hyland and Adams first linked virtually in 2017, after the former gushed about the radio personality during his season on the reality show.

The couple eventually got engaged in 2019; the wedding kept getting pushed back for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They ended up tying the knot in August 2022, among close family and friends at a winery in Santa Ynez, California.