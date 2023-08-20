Shehbaz Sharif to meet Nawaz in London to mull return strategy

Ex-prime minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) embraces his elder brother, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, during a meeting in London. — Twitter/@MaryamNSharif

LAHORE: Ex-prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for London from Lahore today (Sunday) to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, according to sources.

"Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Mr Shehbaz Sharif will leave for London from Lahore today. During his stay in London, Mr Shehbaz Sharif will also meet the party leader Mr Muhammad Nawaz Sharif," former minister for information and broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb wrote on X, formerly Twitter earlier today.

The delegation visiting London is likely to include other senior party leaders as well. The visit comes amid speculation that Nawaz may be returning to Pakistan soon.

PML-N Lahore President Saiful Mulok Khokhar confirmed that he and Faisal Saif Khokhar were scheduled to board a flight to London on Sunday. He said that the delegation would meet with Nawaz and discuss the party’s future plans.

The visit is likely to be closely watched by political observers, as it could provide clues about Nawaz's intentions.

If he does return to Pakistan, it would be a major boost for the PML-N ahead of general polls.

Party sources said Nawaz has summoned the local leaders to London where all formalities for return to Pakistan will be discussed. Party sources claimed that Nawaz planned to return to Pakistan in the middle of September 2023.

They said the legal wizards of the party were also scheduled to reach London to brief the PML-N's head about legal issues for his return. Khokhar, while talking to this scribe, said that he would meet Nawaz in London and finalise arrangements for his welcome reception.

About the exact date of return, he said this will be decided by the party chief himself.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz visited the residence of Atta Tarar, Deputy Secretary General of the party, and met his parents and members of his family.

He paid tribute to the services of former President Rafiq Tarar for Pakistan and the nation and commended Tarar for his services to the party and country during the 16-month premiership period.