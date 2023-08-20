At least 16 people killed in bus fire near Pindi Bhattian

At least 35 people killed as bus catches fire near Pindi Bhattian

At least 16 people have been killed and 15 others wounded in a roadside accident as a passenger bus caught fire near Pindi Bhattian early this morning, Geo News reported Sunday.

DPO Dr Fahad confirmed that the bodies of at least 16 passengers have been taken out from the bus after breaking the window panes of the bus. He earlier said that most of the injured are in critical condition.

The DPO said that the pickup van held drums filled with diesel.

The ill-fated bus was en route to Islamabad from Karachi, police said, adding the accident took place as the bus was approaching Pindi Bhattian on the Faisalabad Motorway, according to Ehsan Zafar, DSP Pindi Bhattian.

The bus carrying 35 to 40 passengers suddenly became engulfed in flames when a diesel-filled pickup van ran into it, he said. After the collision, both vehicles caught fire, leaving at least 16 passengers killed and 15 others wounded, the police official confirmed.

The injured were transported to Pindi Bhattian Hospital, said the medical superintendent.



Both drivers of the bus and van lost their lives in the mishap. The bus got fully destroyed in the fire.

Back in July, five people lost their lives including a woman and two minors with 20 others severely injured when a bus overturned in the Fazilpur area of Punjab's Rajanpur district.

With the devotees of a Sufi saint aboard, the bus was on its way back to Jacobabad from Sakhi Sarwar, when it turned turtle after the driver lost control of it as he "fell asleep", rescue officials said.

People with severe injuries were shifted to Rajanpur district hospital, while the others were shifted to a local hospital in Fazilpur.

The accident came days after a bus tragedy in the Geeti-Das area near Babusar Top, which killed eight people and injured several others.

The tourist bus fell into a deep gorge while navigating a sharp turn on the mountainous terrain, and caught fire.

Before that, six people were killed in a similar bus accident in the Thalichi area of Diamer district on July 16.

In June, at least 12 people — including women and children — had been killed leaving 24 others injured after a passenger bus turned turtle on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Kallar Kahar.

Motorway police said at that time that the bus was heading to Lahore from Rawalpindi when the accident happened.

A spokesperson of NHMP said that due to the accident, two lanes of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway were closed, while the third one was open for traffic.