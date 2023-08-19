Ariana Madix gears up to tell 'whole Tom Sandoval story' in cocktail book

Ariana Madix, the Vanderpump Rules star, announced her upcoming cocktail book, Single AF Cocktails, on Friday. It follows Madix's 38-year-old breakup from her ex-husband Tom Sandoval's infidelity with her old friend Raquel Leviss.



Madix noted in an Instagram post announcing the book that it would offer more than simply drink ideas.

“These last few months have been a whirlwind and though I’m in a better place now, having my personal devastation unfold so publicly was painful,” she wrote.

“Through all the rumors and crazy headlines, everyone had their own hot take on what happened and I’ll forever be grateful for those who continue to support me through all of it. But now is the time that I’m fully telling my side of the story.”

She continued, calling the new book her “breakup album.” “The story of our relationship and the betrayal that ended it all, told through drinks,” Madix said.

When Madix learned about the co-owner of the TomTom restaurant's months-long affair with Leviss, which all took place on the Bravo show, their nine-year affair to Sandoval came to an end.



On December 5, Clarkson Potter will publish the book. Each cocktail recipe in it, according to Madix, will convey a portion of the story of what transpired in her own words. Some of the recipes have dramatic names like Rumours (a black crème de cassis drink) and We Ride at Dawn (a mezcal margarita).

"From our happy honeymoon phase, the early issues in our relationship, to when everything broke, and finally, making it out the other side, stronger than before, I’ll cover it all," she said. "The book tells the whole story, but it’s also a thank you to all of you, my friends, and my family who rallied behind me and picked me up when my world fell down."

Co-stars from VPR expressed enthusiasm for the next book. Can't friggin wait," commented Katie Maloney, Madix's co-owner of the soon-to-open sandwich eatery Something About Her. I'm really happy for you. Scheana Shay, a close friend of Costar's, remarked, "A TRUE QUEEN."