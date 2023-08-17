Karachi police return lost bag of gold worth Rs4m to owner

The picture shows recovered gold and the complainant. — Provided by the reporter

The police in Karachi returned a lost bag containing gold jewellery worth Rs4 million to its owner after finding it with the help of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at the airport, Geo News reported Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Hasan Sardar Niazi said on August 7 a female passenger, Saira Mustafa Sheikh, arrived in Karachi from Islamabad on a flight.

The SSP said, upon reaching home, Ms Sheikh noticed one of her bags was missing — which she recalled she had forgotten to pick up from the luggage trolley in the parking area of the airport.

The woman then filed a complaint with the Airport Police Station in which she said that the missing bag contained jewellery worth Rs4 million, Rs40,000 in cash, various bank cards, and some documents.

The picture shows recovered gold and the complainant. — Provided by the reporter

The police said it questioned Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and the airline's staff, but could not find any clue to the missing bag.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Airport Kaleem Moosa, using the CCTV footage they learned that Ms Sheikh's bag was taken by the driver of a car parked nearby after she left the airport.

The police said according to the documentary details of that vehicle, it was registered to a company, which they contacted immediately.

It was later found out that the driver who had found the abandoned bag deposited it with the company's security department

The company's security personnel handed over the bag to the police with all its contents.

The law enforcement agency further added that the sealed bag was then returned to its rightful owner.

SSP Niazi announced awards for SHO Moosa and his team for doing a great job.