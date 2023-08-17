Syrus Qazi takes over from Dr Asad Majeed as foreign secretary

Outgoing foreign secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan and incoming Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi. — Twitter@asadmk17/@foreignofficepk

Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi has been appointed as the foreign secretary of the country and will take over the reins from outgoing Dr Asad Majeed Khan, announced the Foreign Office spokesperson on Wednesday.

“Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi has been appointed as the 32nd Foreign Secretary of Pakistan,” said spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a post on X — formerly known as Twitter.

Qazi holds vast experience in diplomacy in all departments. He is holding multiple charges in the Foreign Office as special secretary. He had served the country as an envoy to various countries including Turkey.

As a graduate of King Edward Medical College Lahore, he was selected for the foreign service.

Qazi has also served at the headquarters on important assignments.

As the next foreign secretary, Qazi will serve the post till 2025.

Syrus was the frontrunner for the top slot since Majeed's appointment as foreign secretary in December last year.

Qazi will replace Ambassador Dr Asad Majeed Khan who retires from government service upon “attaining superannuation”.

Dr Asad, while reflecting on his 35-year journey, thanked Allah for “His unbounded blessings”.

“For nearly 35 years I have had the singular privilege and honor of serving my country in positions of great responsibility as a member of the Foreign Service of Pakistan,” the outgoing secretary said on X.

On his retirement, Dr Asad thanked all those who have been part of his incredible journey and extended their cooperation during his "long and eventful career".

"While I will not hold any official position, public service remains my passion and giving back in whatever humble way I can, my priority," said the diplomat.

Dr Asad remained at the centre of controversies before taking charge of the Foreign Office last year, as he was ambassador to the United States in 2021 when the so-called cipher was dispatched by him, implicating a US official from the State Department, who reportedly threatened with serious consequences if the then prime minister was not removed.

The secret letter was politically exploited by former prime minister Imran Khan, but later he backtracked on his position.

Dr Asad Majeed was transferred to Brussels as ambassador to Belgium and European Union. He stayed there for a few weeks and was made foreign secretary by the Shehbaz Sharif-led government.

Since then, Dr Asad had to face complexities on account of his role in the last days of his stay in Washington.