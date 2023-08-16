Blinken congratulates Kakar on assuming office as caretaker PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. — AFP/PM Office/Files

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday congratulated Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on assuming office as the caretaker prime minister of the country and vowed that Washington will continue to advance its “shared commitment to economic prosperity” with Islamabad.

“Congratulations to new Pakistan Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar,” the top American diplomat said in a post on X — formerly known as Twitter — while tagging the caretaker premier.

Blinken said that as Pakistan readies itself for “free and fair elections, in accordance with its Constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly”, the US would “continue to advance” both the countries' “shared commitment to economic prosperity”.

Responding to the post, Caretaker PM Kakar thanked Secretary Blinken.



"The interim government will be assiduously working to facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan according to the Constitution. We place importance on our partnership with the US and deeply value the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region," said Kakar.



Blinken's X post is similar to what State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel had said in a regular press briefing yesterday (Tuesday).

The US said it is looking forward to working with the Kakar-led interim government, which will see the country through to an election due in months.

"We look forward to working with the interim prime minister and his team as they prepare to hold elections," Patel said during a press briefing.

He also acknowledged that the United States is aware of the allied government's dissolution and the appointment of Kakar as the caretaker prime minister.

"We, of course, will continue to partner with Pakistan on areas of mutual interest, including our interest on Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and security, and the conduct of free and fair elections and the respect for democracy and the rule of law."

Politicians from both sides — the former government and opposition — had welcomed the appointment and hoped that the interim PM would ensure free and fair polls in the country.

Kakar's first task — as he takes charge of a country that has been wracked by political and economic instability for months — is to choose a cabinet to run the country as it heads into an election period that could last for months.

Parliament was officially dissolved last week, with elections due within 90 days according to the constitution.

But data from the latest census was finally published earlier this month, and the outgoing government said the election commission needed time to redraw constituency boundaries.

There has been speculation for months that the vote would be delayed as the authorities struggle to stabilise a country facing overlapping security, economic and political crises.