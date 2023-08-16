IHC to hear PTI chief’s appeal against Toshakhana verdict next week

Security personnel use bullet proof shields to protect former prime minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on March 27, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed for hearing former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s appeal against the Toshakhana verdict next week.



A two-member bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri will conduct hearing on the matter on August 22.



The PTI chief had approached the high court challenging the trial court's verdict and sentence against him, requesting that the court declare the judgement "illegal".

"It is most respectfully prayed that the Hon'ble Court may graciously be pleased to set aside the impugned judgement dated 05.08.2023, and declare the conviction, sentence imposed upon the Appellant to be illegal and without lawful authority and to acquit the Appellant of the charges framed against him," the petition read.

The PTI chairman was sentenced to three years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar on August 5, 2023, after the judge found Khan guilty of graft in the Toshakhana case — a develoment that disqualified him for five years.

The petition seeks the denunciation and overturning of the conviction altogether on a number of grounds. One of the reasons cited in the petition for the request is that the impugned judgement is "totally misdirected".

"The prosecution has miserably failed to discharge its onus against the appellant and, as such, the impugned judgement is unwarranted by law," the petition added.

Moreover, the petition contended that ADSJ Dilawar's verdict had been based on "hyper-technical" grounds and "misreading".

"The learned trial judge has returned a finding of guilt against the accused on hyper-technical grounds, and that too by misreading and misconceiving the law, and not on the basis of any tangible evidence in support of the charge framed against the accused, which evidence, nonetheless, is utterly lacking in the instant case."

The petition also alleged that the judge had not given due consideration to a number of pertinent matters, including the fact that Khan's accountant has mentioned the cost at which these assets were acquired in the "relevant column of Form-B", under "Precious Items" as per his expertise.

"As a matter of fact all that the learned judge has to say regarding the defence of the appellant is to make a cursory almost derisive reference to it," the complaint added.

The petition also alleged that the trial was not fair and the verdict — “tainted with bias and a nullity in the eye of the law" — pre-decided in that it "seemingly took him [the judge] just 30 minutes to dictate more than 35 pages which constitute the impugned judgement".

"The impugned judgement having been written even before hearing the appellant's counsel in support of the defence is a nullity in the eye of the law and liable to be set aside as such," the petition contended.

What is the case?

Under the rules governing Toshakhana — a Persian word meaning "treasure house" — government officials can keep gifts if they have a low worth, while they must pay a dramatically reduced fee to the government for extravagant items.

The Toshakhana has been under a microscope ever since the emergence of the allegations that Imran Khan purchased the gifts he received as prime minister at throwaway rates and sold them off in the open market for staggering profits.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million ($635,000).

The gifts included watches given by a royal family, according to government officials, who have alleged previously that Khan's aides sold them in Dubai.

Moreover, seven wristwatches, six made by watchmaker Rolex, and the most expensive a "Master Graff limited edition" valued at 85 million Pakistani rupees ($385,000), were also among the gifts.