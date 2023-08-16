Security forces gun down two terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

Security forces travelling in a military vehicle. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Razmak in North Waziristan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), said the military’s media wing in a statement on Tuesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the operation was conducted on the night of August 14-15 on a tip-off.

“During the conduct of the operation, security forces surrounded the terrorists’ location and after intense fire exchange, two terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR added.

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists. The ISPR said that the terrorists were actively involved in “activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killing of innocent citizens”.

The sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. “Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.”

The operation comes days after army chief General Asim Munir said the recent surge in terrorism was a “futile effort” by terrorists to resume talks and warned them to submit to the “writ of state of Pakistan before they are decimated”.

According to the ISPR, the army chief issued the warning when he met the tribal elders and notables from the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The “interactive session” was held during the chief of army staff’s (COAS) visit to Peshawar.

“The surge in terrorism in recent past is a futile effort on the part of terrorists to get the talks re-initiated, however, there is no option for these terrorists except to submit to the writ of state of Pakistan before they are decimated, if they persist on their wrong path,” Gen Munir was quoted by the military’s media wing.

The army chief reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) and other law enforcement agencies in their fight against terrorism. “He [Gen Munir] showed resolve to finish peril of Narco which is becoming a lifeline for these TTP khawaraj,” said the ISPR.

Gen Munir also stated that “propaganda by inimical forces” against the armed forces will be dealt with as per the law.

Paying tribute to brave tribesmen, officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, FC, Levies, Khasadars and police, the COAS vowed that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan.