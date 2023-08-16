Over 60,000 Pakistani students to receive IGCSE, O-Level results

Students can be seen in an examination hall in Karachi on April 26, 2021, as Cambridge exams are underway in Pakistan. — Twitter/Deputy Commissioner South Karachi

ISLAMABAD: More than 60,000 students across Pakistan to receive their Cambridge IGCSE and O Level results for the June 2023 exam series today (Wednesday), said the exam conducting body in a statement.

Cambridge International’s Examination (CIE) said this series was the largest exam series to date as it received 1.7 million entries across 5,600 schools in 147 countries for all qualifications combined. An increase of 11% on June 2022.

In Pakistan, over 210,000 entries were made for Cambridge IGCSE and O Level in the June 2023 series, a rise of 4% since last year. The most popular subjects were Islamiyat, English Language and Pakistan Studies.

“I congratulate Cambridge students for their hard work in achieving these results. They have shown great resilience over the past few years and have kept on moving forward with their education. With these qualifications our students can feel confident that they have developed the skills they need for the future, so they can embrace whatever opportunities lie ahead,” said Group Managing Director, International Education at Cambridge Rod Smith in a statement.

Country Director for Pakistan Uzma Yousuf congratulated “numerous bright stars of Cambridge International in Pakistan who are celebrating their well-earned results today”.

“I am fully aware that both these remarkable students and their families have navigated through uncertainty with unwavering determination. It fills me with immense joy to witness the resilience of so many of these students, who have triumphed over the challenges they've encountered and continued to pursue their education with untiring spirit,” said Yousuf.

The board said that has been moving the standard of Cambridge qualifications back to the pre-pandemic standard of 2019 in gradual steps.

“This year’s standard has returned to the standard of 2019, and the impact of the pandemic has been taken into account when setting the grade boundaries. This means a student who would have achieved a grade A before the pandemic will be just as likely to get a grade A in 2023,” said the board.