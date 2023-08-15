Caretaker PM promises continuity in economic policies

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday vowed that his government would focus on delivering continuity in economic policies.



The interim premier made the assurance while getting a briefing on the country’s economic situation on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor, finance and power secretaries and chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Kakar took charge as the caretaker prime minister a day earlier after he was administered oath by President Arif Alvi. He was named as the interim PM after his predecessor, Shehbaz Sharif, and former opposition leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz agreed to propose Kakar for the coveted slot.

The officials briefed Kakar in detail about the measures being taken to bring about stability and a further improvement in the country's economy, the ongoing reforms in the power sector

“Will maintain continuity in country's economic policies and bring more economic improvement,” he assured. Interim PM Kakar added that public welfare projects will continue uninterrupted during his government and directed that international standard facilities should be ensured in the health and education sectors.

The caretaker premier also added that his government would prioritise steps to increase foreign investment via the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Kakar also added that his government would accelerate the implementation of ongoing reforms in the power sector. While measures to increase tax revenue should be strictly followed, he directed. “The caretaker government will focus on deregulation to improve the economy.”

The caretaker prime minister also directed the officials to submit a detailed report on the ongoing reforms in each sector.

Even though Kakar has given a hint of what lies on the economic front, his first task is to assemble a cabinet.

Sources had told Geo News earlier today that Kakar has sped up the consultation for the formation of the cabinet.

They added that the interim PM has decided to form a small cabinet and personally review the profiles of all possible candidates.

"I don't want to put more burden on the country suffering from economic problems," the caretaker prime minister told his friends, according to the sources.

He further expressly wished that his protocol be kept to a minimum, adding that he did not want to incur unnecessary expenses nor make people suffer.

The sources also said that the names of caretaker ministers under consideration include former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani, former civil servant Shoaib Suddle, former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Ahsan Bhoon, former senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, and former police IG and acclaimed columnist Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema.

Moreover, former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani is likely to be given the portfolio of the Ministry of Information, the sources said.