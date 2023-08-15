Spain edge past Sweden to qualify for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final

Spain´s players and officials pose while celebrating their win in the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup semi-final football match between Spain and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland on August 15, 2023.—AFP/File

Spain's women's soccer team secured their place in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 with a last-minute victory against Sweden on Tuesday.



The Spanish captain, Olga Carmona, scored a crucial goal in the 89th minute, igniting a joyous celebration among their fans at Eden Park, Auckland.

The game had an abundance of twists and turns as Sweden swiftly equalised through Rebecka Blomqvist just 93 seconds before the final whistle, hinting at the possibility of extra time.

However, the match dynamics underwent a significant shift following a relatively subdued first 80 minutes when 19-year-old substitute Salma Paralluelo shattered the deadlock, securing Spain's lead with a mere 10 minutes remaining.

Spain's triumph has set the stage for a highly anticipated final clash against the winner of the England versus Australia match, scheduled for Sunday in Sydney. This intense semi-final showdown between the Lionesses and the co-hosts will be broadcast live on Wednesday.

As the final whistle blew, the Spanish players rejoiced on the field, while Sweden's team members experienced heartbreak as their World Cup dreams were dashed.

Throughout the match, Spain maintained control of possession, although Sweden's steadfast defence, a defining characteristic of their performance in recent months, repeatedly thwarted their advances.

The turning point emerged when Paralluelo, who had previously secured Spain's quarter-final victory against the Netherlands, exhibited remarkable composure to secure Spain's lead. Shortly thereafter, substitute Blomqvist equalised for Sweden. In the critical moments just before extra time, Carmona's well-placed shot deflected off the bar following a corner, propelling Spain to the final.

Sweden's journey concluded in disappointment, marking their fourth World Cup semi-final loss. Despite noteworthy triumphs against former champions like the United States and Japan, Sweden fell short in their bid for a final spot.