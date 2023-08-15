5 cops injured as lightning strikes police station in Attock

ATTOCK: Five policemen were injured after lightning struck a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Attock district, Geo News reported Tuesday.
According to police, the injured personnel in the police station located in Khurd town include ASI Imtiaz, wireless operator Bilawal Siddiqui, and constables Sajjad, Faizan, and Tauqeer.
This morning, a loud explosion was heard in the Khurd station, due to which a large part of the building collapsed, while vehicles parked inside the police station premises were also damaged.
As soon as the incident was reported, a heavy police force reached the police station and shifted the injured to the hospital.
However, an investigation of the incident revealed that the building collapsed after it was struck by lightning.
