'Not a traitor': Anju wants to take Pakistani husband to India

After Indian media was flooded with terming Anju, a 34-year-old Indian girl who fell in love with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resident Nasrallah, as a traitor, she denied the allegations of betrayal towards her country.

Anju, who now goes by the name Fatima following her conversion to Islam before marrying the 29-year-old Nasrallah, said wrong things are being spread in Indian media regarding her.

In a video, which is floating on social media platforms, she said that people in India think she is praising Pakistan after her arrival, but that is not the case.

"I am only telling the truth," she said, about her feelings for Pakistan.

Anju also spoke well of India sharing how both countries are the same land.

"It's not like I don't love India. I love India and will go back to my country with my husband," she said in the video.

She added that the Indian media is destroying her character by labeling her as a traitor towards India and her children. "I am also a human being, I am not anyone's enemy."

Anju, in her video message, praised Pakistani people.

"People of Pakistan are very good. I request Indian media to think positively about me and stop the baseless talk," she said.

Indian media reports state that Anju, who arrived in KP's Upper Dir district on July 22 via the Wagah border, is a mother of two. She and her husband, however, connected on Facebook and became friends, but their friendship soon turned into love after which she decided to fly across the border to marry Nasrallah.

Malakand Division District Inspector General Nasir Mahmood Dasti, while confirming Anju and Nasrullah's marriage, said that the Indian woman had accepted Islam and named herself Fatima.

Last week, she was granted a one-year extension to her visa by the Pakistani authorities.

The development was confirmed by her husband who said the interior ministry has extended her visa for a period of one year. Earlier, her visa was extended for two months, he added.