Shehbaz's homecoming after relinquishing PM's charge serves adorable sight

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's grandchildren embracing him.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's return to his residence in Lahore, after relinquishing the charge of the head of the government on Monday, served a wholesome and adorable sight.

Shehbaz handed over the reins of Pakistan to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who took oath as an interim premier following the end of the National Assembly's constitutional term.

After relinquishing the charge of prime minister on August 14, Shehbaz returned to his residence in Lahore, where his grandchildren were waiting to receive him.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz's daughter, Samawiyaah Hamza, and Salman Shahbaz's son, Haider Salman, greeted him with a bouquet and hugs.

A picture from the event showed the ex-PM merrily hugging the little ones.

Pakistan will now move towards the election phase, which will be held next year as the election commission will draw up new boundaries as a fresh census has been approved by the outgoing government.