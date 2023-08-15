Interim CM: Last day to decide name for top post in Balochistan

A view of Balochistan Assembly during the budget session on June 20, 2023. — INP

A meeting between Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Leader of the Opposition Malik Sikandar Khan ended without finalising any name for the post of interim CM in the province, sources told Geo News, while today (Tuesday) is the last day to make the decision



On August 12, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar signed the summary moved by CM Bizenjo for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

After the dissolution of the assembly, the provincial cabinet also stands dissolved. CM Bizenjo, however, continues to hold the office until the appointment of the caretaker chief minister.

According to the sources, CM Bizenjo and Sikandar met in Islamabad on Monday night for consultation following the dissolution of the Balochistan Assembly.

The sources added that the other leaders of the Balochistan Awami Party were also present in this meeting.

Opposition leader Sikandar, as per the sources, suggested the name of former lawmaker Engineer Mohammad Usman Badini. However, following the lack of agreement on his name from the government, further consultation and exchange of other names could not be held, ending the meeting without any outcome.

In this regard, the opposition leader told Geo News that another meeting with the current chief minister is expected this morning (Tuesday) with hopes that a name will be finalised.

Meanwhile, a consultative meeting of BAP leaders continued until late Monday night.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Opposition Leader Rana Ansar of the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have agreed on the name of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar for the post, who will be sworn in tomorrow (August 16).



Justice (retd) Baqar last served as a senior judge at the Supreme Court of Pakistan after receiving elevation from his post as the Sindh High Court chief justice on February 17, 2015.

