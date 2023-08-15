Jonathan Scott proposes to Zooey Deschanel with unique ring: See

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are set to be wedded after four years of dating.

According to People, Scott popped the question to the New Girl alum during a family trip to Scotland on Sunday, and the couple couldn’t be more thrilled!

Deschanel’s two kids, daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6, were also in on Scott’s plan to surprise the actress, who said, “Yes!”

In a photo shared with the outlet, the loved-up pair took a picture of themselves standing in front of a rugged Scottish scenery, Deschanel’s ring on her wedding finger largely on display.

Deschanel and Scott also shared the news with their fans and followers on Instagram on Monday, writing in the caption, “Forever starts now,” punctuating it with some smiling heart emojis and an infinity symbol.

Jonathan and Zooey met for the first while filming an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke back in 2019, who were also accompanied by their siblings, Drew and Emily respectively.



A source revealed to the outlet at the time that the quartet hung out to sing karaoke together in L.A. on their own, striking a forever friendship.

"They were all talented and spontaneous and they had a really fun time shooting the show," the source said. "They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it."