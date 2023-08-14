President Alvi bestows civil awards on Independence Day

President Dr Arif Alvi. — APP/File

On the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day, President Dr Arif Alvi conferred civil awards on prominent personalities, including foreign nationals for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields and for martyrs of COVID-19.

The nation celebrated the day with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan movement and make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

An investiture ceremony for the following civil awards will take place on Pakistan Day (March 23, 2024) at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, APP reported.

The president has conferred a total of 694 Civil Awards including Nishan-i-Imtiaz (07), Hilal-i-Pakistan (02), Hilal-i-Shujaat (01), Hilal-i-Iimtiaz (26), Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam (18) Sitara-i-Pakistan (1), Sitara-i-Shuja'at (20), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (60), President's Award for Pride of Performance (70), Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam (03), Sitara-i-Khidmat (04), Tamgha-i-Shuja'at (24), Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (458).

Following is the detail of civil awards conferred by the President:

Nishan-i-Imtiaz

Muhammad Hafeez Qureshi (Late) — Nuclear Science

Mr. Iftikhar Arif — Literature (Poetry/Writing)

Islahuddin Siddiqui — Sports (Hockey)

Syed Qaim Ali Shah — Public Service

Raja Zafar Ul Haq — Public Service

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar — Public Service

Air Marshal (R) Najib Akhtar — Public Service

Hilal-i-Pakistan

Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud — Services to Pakistan

He Lifeng — Services to Pakistan

Hilal-i-Shujaat

Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera — Gallantry

Hilal-i-Iimtiaz

Brig Syed Sarfraz Ali (Late) — Strategic Planning & Development

Prof Dr Shahid Mahmood Baig — Science

Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed — Education

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan — Education

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umar — Education/ Medical Sciences

Rahat Ali Khan Arts — (Qawwali/ Singing)

Mohammad Ahmed Shah — Arts (Culture)

Mehmood Ahmed Tahir Bhatti — Film Direction & Fashion Designing

Muhammad Anwar Masood — Literature (Poetry)

Zahid Malik (Late) — Journalism

Muhammad Amjad Saqib — Social Services

Ahmed Irfan — Public Service

Raja Naeem Akbar — Public Service

Lt Gen (retd) Muhammad Akram Khan — Public Service

Brig. Atif Rafique — Public Service

Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan — Public Service

Syed Tariq Fatemi — Public Service

Tariq Bajwa — Public Service

Tariq Mahmood Pasha — Public Service

Shahid Khan — Public Service

Sibtain F Haleem — Public Service

Capt (retd) Zahid Saeed — Public Service

Zahid Zaman — Public Service

Mufti Abdul Shakoor (late) — Public Service (Religious Scholar)

Syed Babar Ali — Philanthropy

Prof Dr Adil Najam — Education

President's Award for Pride of Performance

Dr Muhammad Afzal — Environmental Biotechnology

Prof Dr Faisal Shafait — Science

Shakeel Ahmed Science — Physics

Waseem Azhar — Nuclear Engineering

Asim Mahmood Qureshi — Engineering

Muhammad Tariq — Chemical Engineering

Abrar Ali — Engineering (Mechanical)

Shahid Bashir — Engineering

Rizwan Asghar — Computer Engineering

Nasir Mohy-ud-din — Embedded Computer & IC Design

Syed Bilal Hussain Shah — Aerodynamics

Naveed Iqbal Khan Durrani — Aerospace Engineering

Muhammad Asad — Strategic Communication Systems

Saqlain Akhtar Engineering — Aerospace

Saleem Ud Din — Engineering (Electrical)

Imtnan-Ul-Haque Qazi — Engineering

Muhammad Imran Zafar — Structural Engineering

Prof Dr Bushra Mirza — Education

Umer Shahbaz — Education

Kashif Kifayat — Education

Naveed Arshad — Education

Prof Bilquis Shabbir — Education (Medical Sciences)

Amjad Mehboob — Medicine

Muhammad Khalil (late) — Arts (Karakul cap making)

Muhammad Riaz Arts — (Lacquer art)

Shakar Bibi Arts — (Balochi embroidery)

Gulab Khel Arts — (Rubab playing)

Shazia Manzoor Arts — (Singing)

Dhai Bai alias Mai Dhai Arts — (Singing)

Hamayoon Khan — Arts (Singing)

Inayat Hussain Bhatti (late) — Arts (Film Acting, Production,

Zulfiqar Ali Attre — Arts (Music Composing)

Ajab Gul — Arts (Acting / Direction)

Ishrat Abass — Arts (Drama/Theater/ Radio/Actor)

Shakir Zeb — Arts (Music Direction)

Abdul Jabbar Gull — Arts (Sculpturing)

Qadir Bux Mithoo — Arts (Comedy)

Mehboob Ali — Arts (Artist & Designer, Woodcut/Print Specialist)

Mussarrat Kalanchvi — Arts

Adnan Siddiqui — Arts (Acting, Host, Production)

Zubaida Naghma — Arts (Film Artist)

Hassan Askari — Arts (Film Direction /Writing)

Mashkoor Raza — Arts (Painting)

Sheema Karmani — Arts

Naseer Baig Mirza — Arts

Ajab Khan — Arts (Calligraphy & Painting)

Baqir Abbas — Arts (Flute playing)

Farha Mehmood Rana — Arts

Noor Din Alias Chacha Noora — Arts (Shoe Making)

Ghulam Hussain Anjum — Literature (Poetry/Writing)

Nazeer Qaiser — Literature (Poetry/Writing)

Afzal Ahmad Syed (Syed Afzal Ahmad) — Literature (Poetry/Writing)

Hisam-ud-Din Aseer Mengal Literature (Poetry/Writing)

Hameed Razi (Abdul Hameed Razi) Literature (Writing)

Ahmad Hussain Mujahid — Literature (Poetry/Writing)

Ghulam Abbas Alias Abbas Tabish — Literature (Poetry)

Khalid Masood Khan — Literature

Farkhanda Bokhari (Late) — Literature (Poetry & Writing)

Muhammad Ilyas — Literature (Writing)

Dr Nasrullah Khan Nasir — Literature (Poetry / Research)

Shakeel Jazib (Rana Shakeel Asghar) — Literature (Poetry)

Ghulam Muhammad Arif Najmi — Journalism (Photography)

Suhail Sarwar Warraich — Journalism

Salman Ghani — Journalism

Ifrah Wali — Sports (Skiing)

Muhammad Sharif Tahir — Sports (Wrestling)

Zaman Anwar — Sports (Wrestling)

Shajar Abbas — Sports (Athletics)

Maryam Verzgani — Public Service

Muhammad Atif Ikram — Public Service