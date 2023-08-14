President Alvi bestows civil awards on Independence Day

On the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day, President Dr Arif Alvi conferred civil awards on prominent personalities, including foreign nationals for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields and for martyrs of COVID-19.
The nation celebrated the day with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan movement and make the country a true Islamic welfare state.
An investiture ceremony for the following civil awards will take place on Pakistan Day (March 23, 2024) at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, APP reported.
The president has conferred a total of 694 Civil Awards including Nishan-i-Imtiaz (07), Hilal-i-Pakistan (02), Hilal-i-Shujaat (01), Hilal-i-Iimtiaz (26), Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam (18) Sitara-i-Pakistan (1), Sitara-i-Shuja'at (20), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (60), President's Award for Pride of Performance (70), Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam (03), Sitara-i-Khidmat (04), Tamgha-i-Shuja'at (24), Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (458).
Following is the detail of civil awards conferred by the President:
Muhammad Hafeez Qureshi (Late) — Nuclear Science
Mr. Iftikhar Arif — Literature (Poetry/Writing)
Islahuddin Siddiqui — Sports (Hockey)
Syed Qaim Ali Shah — Public Service
Raja Zafar Ul Haq — Public Service
Dr. Shamshad Akhtar — Public Service
Air Marshal (R) Najib Akhtar — Public Service
Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud — Services to Pakistan
He Lifeng — Services to Pakistan
Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera — Gallantry
Brig Syed Sarfraz Ali (Late) — Strategic Planning & Development
Prof Dr Shahid Mahmood Baig — Science
Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed — Education
Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan — Education
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umar — Education/ Medical Sciences
Rahat Ali Khan Arts — (Qawwali/ Singing)
Mohammad Ahmed Shah — Arts (Culture)
Mehmood Ahmed Tahir Bhatti — Film Direction & Fashion Designing
Muhammad Anwar Masood — Literature (Poetry)
Zahid Malik (Late) — Journalism
Muhammad Amjad Saqib — Social Services
Ahmed Irfan — Public Service
Raja Naeem Akbar — Public Service
Lt Gen (retd) Muhammad Akram Khan — Public Service
Brig. Atif Rafique — Public Service
Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan — Public Service
Syed Tariq Fatemi — Public Service
Tariq Bajwa — Public Service
Tariq Mahmood Pasha — Public Service
Shahid Khan — Public Service
Sibtain F Haleem — Public Service
Capt (retd) Zahid Saeed — Public Service
Zahid Zaman — Public Service
Mufti Abdul Shakoor (late) — Public Service (Religious Scholar)
Syed Babar Ali — Philanthropy
Prof Dr Adil Najam — Education
Dr Muhammad Afzal — Environmental Biotechnology
Prof Dr Faisal Shafait — Science
Shakeel Ahmed Science — Physics
Waseem Azhar — Nuclear Engineering
Asim Mahmood Qureshi — Engineering
Muhammad Tariq — Chemical Engineering
Abrar Ali — Engineering (Mechanical)
Shahid Bashir — Engineering
Rizwan Asghar — Computer Engineering
Nasir Mohy-ud-din — Embedded Computer & IC Design
Syed Bilal Hussain Shah — Aerodynamics
Naveed Iqbal Khan Durrani — Aerospace Engineering
Muhammad Asad — Strategic Communication Systems
Saqlain Akhtar Engineering — Aerospace
Saleem Ud Din — Engineering (Electrical)
Imtnan-Ul-Haque Qazi — Engineering
Muhammad Imran Zafar — Structural Engineering
Prof Dr Bushra Mirza — Education
Umer Shahbaz — Education
Kashif Kifayat — Education
Naveed Arshad — Education
Prof Bilquis Shabbir — Education (Medical Sciences)
Amjad Mehboob — Medicine
Muhammad Khalil (late) — Arts (Karakul cap making)
Muhammad Riaz Arts — (Lacquer art)
Shakar Bibi Arts — (Balochi embroidery)
Gulab Khel Arts — (Rubab playing)
Shazia Manzoor Arts — (Singing)
Dhai Bai alias Mai Dhai Arts — (Singing)
Hamayoon Khan — Arts (Singing)
Inayat Hussain Bhatti (late) — Arts (Film Acting, Production,
Zulfiqar Ali Attre — Arts (Music Composing)
Ajab Gul — Arts (Acting / Direction)
Ishrat Abass — Arts (Drama/Theater/ Radio/Actor)
Shakir Zeb — Arts (Music Direction)
Abdul Jabbar Gull — Arts (Sculpturing)
Qadir Bux Mithoo — Arts (Comedy)
Mehboob Ali — Arts (Artist & Designer, Woodcut/Print Specialist)
Mussarrat Kalanchvi — Arts
Adnan Siddiqui — Arts (Acting, Host, Production)
Zubaida Naghma — Arts (Film Artist)
Hassan Askari — Arts (Film Direction /Writing)
Mashkoor Raza — Arts (Painting)
Sheema Karmani — Arts
Naseer Baig Mirza — Arts
Ajab Khan — Arts (Calligraphy & Painting)
Baqir Abbas — Arts (Flute playing)
Farha Mehmood Rana — Arts
Noor Din Alias Chacha Noora — Arts (Shoe Making)
Ghulam Hussain Anjum — Literature (Poetry/Writing)
Nazeer Qaiser — Literature (Poetry/Writing)
Afzal Ahmad Syed (Syed Afzal Ahmad) — Literature (Poetry/Writing)
Hisam-ud-Din Aseer Mengal Literature (Poetry/Writing)
Hameed Razi (Abdul Hameed Razi) Literature (Writing)
Ahmad Hussain Mujahid — Literature (Poetry/Writing)
Ghulam Abbas Alias Abbas Tabish — Literature (Poetry)
Khalid Masood Khan — Literature
Farkhanda Bokhari (Late) — Literature (Poetry & Writing)
Muhammad Ilyas — Literature (Writing)
Dr Nasrullah Khan Nasir — Literature (Poetry / Research)
Shakeel Jazib (Rana Shakeel Asghar) — Literature (Poetry)
Ghulam Muhammad Arif Najmi — Journalism (Photography)
Suhail Sarwar Warraich — Journalism
Salman Ghani — Journalism
Ifrah Wali — Sports (Skiing)
Muhammad Sharif Tahir — Sports (Wrestling)
Zaman Anwar — Sports (Wrestling)
Shajar Abbas — Sports (Athletics)
Maryam Verzgani — Public Service
Muhammad Atif Ikram — Public Service
