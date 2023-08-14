NAB arrests PTI’s Parvez Elahi shortly after his release

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Parvez Elahi addressing a press conference. — Online/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi was taken into custody once again by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) soon after he was released from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Monday.

Elahi was initially arrested on June 1 from outside his residence in a Rs70 million graft case related to the embezzlement of development funds allocated for the Gujrat district.

Since then, the former Punjab chief minister has been put behind bars on various charges. During a span of around two and half months, the PTI leader was released multiple times on the courts’ orders but was re-arrested immediately every time.

The PTI president was taken into custody during a crackdown launched against the party’s leadership following the May 9 riots.

The riots were triggered almost across the country after the PTI chairman’s arrest in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9 which led to the deaths of at least eight people and injured several others, prompting the authorities to arrest thousands of PTI workers.

During the protests, the miscreants attacked the civil and military installations including — Corps Commander's House (Jinnah House) in Lahore Cantt and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The military called May 9 "Black Day" and has decided to try the protesters under the Army Act. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed May 9 as the “darkest day in the [country’s] history” and announced to try the suspects in the military courts.

The National Security Committee had also endorsed the decision of the top brass to act against rioters under the Army Act.

Elahi released upon completion of MPO detention

Sources privy to the matter revealed that the former Punjab chief minister was released by the jail authorities after his house arrest expired today.

On July 16, the Punjab government issued orders to detain former chief minister Elahi under 3 MPO for 30 days. This decision has been taken after the recommendation made by the Lahore district intelligence committee, the notification mentioned.

As soon as the PTI president walked free, the NAB officials apprehended him and shifted him to the Judicial Complex in Rawalpindi.

Subsequently, the NAB officials produced him before Judicial Magistrate Khalid Hayat and sought his transitory remand. After hearing arguments from both sides, the local court granted the NAB transit remand of Elahi.

The NAB team will present Elahi before the concerned court in Lahore tomorrow.