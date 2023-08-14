Meghan Markle creating a ‘circus’ out of Diana’s legacy with new venture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken on a new business venture as they are working to turn a bestseller novel into a movie adaptation.

The Sussexes have acquired the rights to Carley Fortune’s hit romantic novel, Meet Me At The Lake, which revolves around themes of childhood trauma over losing a parent in a car crash, mental health and post-natal depression.

While many have compared the similarities of the themes to the Sussexes’ actual life, many pointed out the how the story also echoes the fatal accident which echoes the accident of late Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997.

Per royal biographer Tom Bower, this plotline is “exactly” why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose the book, via OK! Magazine.

“They’ll have been tipped off about the screen rights. Someone may have said to them, ‘This is great for you; it’s your story, you can do it well,’” he remarked.

Bower also opined that the couple has cashed on Diana’s legacy, which has helped boost the their profile ever since they started dating in 2016.

“From the day they met, Harry has kept referring to his mother’s experiences with the press, while Meghan seems to emulate Diana as often as possible,” he explained. “Turning this novel into a movie is just another part of this circus they’ve created.”

He continued, “I think Meghan is doing it to be controversial. She wants to be known; she wants to be noticed. For Harry, I think he’s behaved disgracefully. I don’t think there’s anything he can do to make it worse. His brother William can’t get any more upset than he already is with what Harry’s done to the family.”

Previously, royal biographer Andrew Morton recounted a pal of Meghan telling him that that former Suits actress was “always fascinated by the royal family” and “wants to be Princess Diana 2.0.”