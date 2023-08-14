PML-N's Hina Parvez Butt abused, attacked in London

PML-N leader Hina Parvez Butt (centre) at a shop in London, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@ShazziyaM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hina Parvez Butt was harassed by people — seemingly from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters — who threw a bottle and hurled abuses at her, drawing severe condemnation from Twitterati.

"Rude and unruly PTI people have stooped to the extent of assaulting me in front of my son in London, throwing bottles at me and hurling foul abuse at me.

"Are these uncivilised people making Pakistan's name bright or defaming it?" Hina lashed out at her assaulters, Taking to X, formerly Twitter.

As the video went viral, condemnations poured in on social media, terming the act reprehensible. Many users felt that despite the political grievances that people may have, such acts were taking things too far.

In the videos that went viral on social media, it was seen that a bottle was thrown at the former lawmaker while she was on a street in London.

In another video, a man who was part of the mob could be seen carrying a PTI flag and hurling abuses at Butt. The video showed that her son was clearly disturbed.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred, previously former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was heckled in a coffee shop last year in September. Former planning minister Ahsan Iqbal too faced such treatment at the hands of PTI supporters.

Twitter reacts



1. 'Despicable!'

One user wrote: "How do you justify attacking Hina Parvez Butt like this? Despicable!"

2. 'Apalled'



"Appalled by the incident involving Hina Parvez Butt and her underage son. No one should ever face harassment or assault, regardless of their political affiliations," tweeted another X user.

3. 'Cult'



Another Tweep referred to the PTI as a cult and wrote: "That’s so shameful of the cult!"

4. 'Shameless people'



"These are shameless people, they have no religion or faith," tweeted one user.

5. 'Just rude'

Yet another remarked: "Political differences aise, this is just rude."

6. 'Ignorant and rude'

One Tweep had a lot to say on the video and wrote: "Are these actions the answer to political differences? No way! This incident that happened to Ms. Hina Parvez Butt is condemnable and shameful in every respect.

"This is not politics or service to the country, but bad name. In the name of God, please condemn such madness.

"Those who argue in favor of such events are as ignorant and rude as those who are actually involved in them. Please have mercy! Are these the values ​​of Islam?"

7. 'No condemnation is enough'



The abuse and mistreatment of a woman politician, Hina Parvez Butt, in London is highly condemnable. No amount of condemnation will be enough for the bottle attack and the abuse."



