President grants six-month remission to prisoners on Independence Day

President Dr Arif Alvi approves remission in sentences for prisoners on Independence Day. — AFP/File

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday granted remission of 180 days (six months) to convicted prisoners confined in different jails across the country on the eve of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day.

The sentences were being reduced under Article 45 of the Constitution, according to a statement issued by Aiwan-e-Sadr.

“Sentences would be remitted for those male prisoners who are aged 65 or above or those who have served at least 15 years of their sentence. Similarly, women prisoners aged 60 or above or those who have served at least 20 years of their sentence will get remission,” read the statement.



Prisoners who were under 18 and had served a third of their sentences would also get remission in sentences.

However, the remission will not apply to those convicted of murder, espionage, terrorism, rape, robbery, theft, kidnapping, financial crimes, anti-state activities and those who caused loss to the national exchequer.

Preparations for Independence Day celebrations

As Independence Day is approaching closer, a large number of stalls displaying national flags, bunting, flag-coloured dresses and other accessories have been set up at markets and streets to attract buyers.

The patriotic youngsters, especially children, can be seen around these stalls, buying flags, bunting, badges and Jashan-i-Azadi dresses to finalize their preparations for celebrating the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

Azadi Melas in connection with the Independence Day celebrations are also going to be held all over the country in Punjabi, Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto, Saraiki, Brahvi, Hindko, Balti, Shina and Pahari languages.