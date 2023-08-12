Caretaker PM name likely to be finalised today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Twitter/@CMShehbaz

The name of the caretaker prime minister is likely to be finalised today (Saturday) as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet Opposition Leader Raja Riaz for the third round of consultation in the federal capital.

In case they failed to agree on a name today, which is the third and the last day to make a decision after the National Assembly was dissolved on August 9, the matter will be then referred to a parliamentary committee.

In his address last night, during a dinner hosted for leaders of the coalition parties, PM Shehbaz informed about his expected meeting with Riaz to make the crucial decision, expressing confidence that a name will be finalised.

"[I] met Raja Riaz yesterday. I will meet [him] tomorrow," he said, informing that his second round of the meeting, which was to be held on Friday, was postponed due to his busy schedule and Lahore visit.

According to reports, Opposition Leader Raja Riaz has suggested the name of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani as the interim prime minister with general elections expected to take place early next year.

The prime minister's comment comes after President Dr Arif Alvi wrote a letter to him, reminding him and the opposition leader to suggest a “suitable person” for the interim premier by August 12 (Saturday).

In a letter to both PM Shehbaz and Riaz, the president informed them that under Article 224A they are supposed to propose a name for interim prime minister within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

“As provided in Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the Prime Minister and leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly may propose a suitable person for the appointment of care-taker Prime Minister not later than 12th August,” said President Alvi in the letter.

Commenting on the letter by President Alvi, PM Shehbaz said: "It is a pity that the president of Pakistan has written a letter."

The premier added that the president has asked him to send the name of the caretaker prime minister by 12am on Saturday night.

PM Shehbaz said the matter of finalising an interim premier's name spans eight days.

As per the country's Constitution, if the prime minister and the NA opposition leader fail to agree on the name within three days, the matter goes to the parliamentary committee for the appointment of a caretaker PM.

As per the law, the premier and the opposition leader will send their respective preferences for the coveted post to the parliamentary delegation.

The parliamentary committee will then have to finalise the name of the caretaker prime minister within three days. But if the committee also fails in reaching a consensus on the name, then the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will pick the caretaker prime minister within two days from the names proposed by the opposition and the government.

The premier, when speaking with journalists in Islamabad on Friday, had said that the coalition partners will be taken into confidence over the matter before taking a final decision.

'Nawaz not insisting on a certain name'

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) politician Ahsan Iqbal spoke about the first meeting held between the premier and Riaz on Thursday (August 10) for deciding the name for the interim premier following which PM Shehbaz consulted with the allies.

"It is hoped that the decision will be taken by consensus, which requires a lot of consultation," he said, maintaining how the process can slow down due to deliberations.

The former minister, when speaking during Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', said that the matter of the caretaker prime minister will be resolved amicably.

He also clarified that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has not insisted on a certain name. The party, in fact, wants the decision to be taken in the interest of the country, which is to continue the Shehbaz-led government's policy following Pakistan's economic state.



"Continuity is essential in the economic situation of the country," Iqbal said.

Iqbal's clarification comes in response to assumptions that his party is pushing for its own members for the coveted post.

Meanwhile, no names have been officially floated by the PML-N, but mere mentions of former finance minister Ishaq Dar and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had been doing the rounds for the last few weeks.

The minister asserted that the caretaker prime minister will choose their caretaker cabinet on their own.

