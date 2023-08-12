I was kept in same jail where Imran Khan is now imprisoned: Hussain Nawaz

LONDON: Hussain Nawaz — the elder son of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif — on Friday revealed that he spent eight months in extremely harsh conditions without any access to legal aid or justice in the same Attock jail where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is now imprisoned after his conviction in the Toshakhana case.



“I, Shehbaz Sharif, Sardar Mahtab Ahmed Khan, Azam Hoti and Dr Farooq Sattar were imprisoned in the same jail and in the same cells by former dictator Pervez Musharraf. Shehbaz Sharif was there for about four months and I spent eight months there from April 2000 to December 2000,” Hussain told Geo News.

He added that it used to be either extremely hot and humid or extremely cold in Attock jail.

“Neither I was told what my crime was nor anyone told me why I was imprisoned when I was freed from there and forced into exile; there was no court order, no law, no justice, no case and no human rights for us; I was arrested and imprisoned illegally and forced out illegally too,” said the former prime minister’s son.

When asked to comment on complaints made by the PTI chief about the jail conditions, Nawaz’s son said he endorsed his uncle Prime Minister Shehbaz's stance that one should not celebrate anyone else’s difficulty as it can dawn upon anyone at any time.

“I must tell you there was no such thing called law and justice and courts at that time were under complete control of Musharraf. You couldn’t complain about any of the things that you can do today; those who were punished at that time didn’t know what their crimes were, there was no legal access and no relief was possible. We spent time there with dignity. It was extremely cold and extremely hot. We suffered all that with patience,” Hussain also said.

When a reporter asked what his advice to Khan would be, Hussain said he has no advice for the PTI chief and will not comment on his situation but added that he never asked for A-class facilities.

Islamabad Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar last week convicted and jailed Imran Khan for concealment of assets and corrupt practices in the Toshakhana case for three years.