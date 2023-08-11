Two terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Weapons and ammunitions recovered from the gunned down terrorists. — ISPR

Two terrorists were killed while another sustained injuries in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out by the security forces in the Mazaband Range area of District Kech in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

The military's media wing said that the operation was launched on August 10-11 and a “large cache of arms and ammunition” were also recovered during the clampdown.

It said that the killed terrorists were behind the “targeting of innocent civilians and law enforcement agencies”.

“The security forces remain committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism and thwart nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan at all costs,” the ISPR added.

The operation comes days after army chief General Asim Munir said the recent surge in terrorism was a “futile effort” by terrorists to resume talks and warned them to submit to the “writ of state of Pakistan before they are decimated”.

According to the ISPR, the army chief issued the warning when he met the tribal elders and notables from the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The “interactive session” was held during the chief of army staff’s (COAS) visit to Peshawar.

“The surge in terrorism in recent past is a futile effort on the part of terrorists to get the talks re-initiated, however, there is no option for these terrorists except to submit to the writ of state of Pakistan before they are decimated, if they persist on their wrong path,” Gen Munir was quoted by the military’s media wing.

The army chief reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) and other law enforcement agencies in their fight against terrorism. “He [Gen Munir] showed resolve to finish peril of Narco which is becoming a lifeline for these TTP khawaraj,” the ISPR said.

Gen Munir also stated that “propaganda by inimical forces” against the armed forces will be dealt with as per the law.

Paying tribute to brave tribesmen, officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, FC, Levies, Khasadars and police, the COAS vowed that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan.