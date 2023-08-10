Pakistan ambassador to US lauds Afridi, Jahangir for philanthropic services

In this still taken from a video Shahid Afridi (left) and Jahangir Khan (right) sign souvenirs. — Twitter/@PakinUS

Pakistan is the "most philanthropic" and giving nation on the face of the earth, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has said.

Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday that the ambassador's remarks came during a luncheon meeting with the fan-favourite former Pakistan skipper Shahid Khan Afridi and legendary Squash champion Jahangir Khan in Washington.



Both Afridi and Jahangir are currently in the US in connection with activities of the Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF).

Highlighting Afridi's philanthropic and humanitarian services, Masood said that the former skipper's selfless services saved hundreds from starvation in Azad Kashmir during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ambassador also lauded Afridi for successfully organising the Kashmir Premier League and for the services of his foundation in education, water security, health, and poverty alleviation.

Paying tribute to the legendary Jahangir, Masood called him a "source of inspiration" for the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Afridi said that he formally started his humanitarian activities in 2011 with the establishment of a hospital in his area, along with five mobile health hospitals to provide healthcare services to the people of far-flung areas.

Afridi also lauded the role of the Pakistan Army, saying that they had always facilitated him in reaching out to those residing in inaccessible areas or on rugged terrains.

Jahangir, on the other hand, said that selfless service is an advanced stage of humanity and it is a unique honor to serve one's community and motherland. He appreciated the generous contributions of the Pakistani diaspora which enabled the foundation to expand the scope of its activities.

Dr Attique Samdani, who is the partner and co-owner of Virginia Cancer Institute, Richmond, and the chair of the SAF US chapter, said the services of the foundation are being provided to deserving people in a completely transparent manner.

He said that over 20,000 families are currently benefitting from the water filtration plants installed by the foundation.

