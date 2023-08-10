Kaitlynn Carter says yes to her boyfriend Kristopher Brock

Kaitlynn Carter, 34, shared the happy news of her engagement with her boyfriend, Kristopher Brock, on Instagram on Wednesday. She included a video of the significant event in her article, set to George Strait's Amarillo by Morning song.



The couple could be seen outdoors on a country road next to a black sedan with its hood propped open in the video. It appears that Brock set this up to fool Carter into thinking the couple was having car issues. Brock then reached out and gently drew Carter away from the automobile as they looked down at the engine. Then, in the middle of the street, he proposed to her while kneeling.

Before Brock raced to retrieve the camera from the grassy side of the road where he had left it to record the wonderful moment for posterity, the two were seen in the video joyfully cuddling and kissing. Carter quipped, "He got me good," and included an emoji of a diamond ring in the caption of the photo.



Carter's friends rushed into the comments section with their well-wishes for the newly engaged couple. "Awwwww I’m soooooo happy for you," actress Cara Santana wrote, while Ashley Wahler, wife of Hills star Jason Wahler, gushed, "Omggggggg congratulations you guys!!!"

"Huge congratulations! So happy for both of you and those beautiful babies! Gorgeous family of five!!" commented Linda Thompson, mother of Carter's ex Brody Jenner.

Carter and Brock had two young children together and started dating in May 2020. They welcomed a daughter in February, and the reality star shared a collage of pictures of the family with the baby to reveal the good news.

"... and then there were 5," Carter wrote at the time, with a black and white photograph of Brock cradling their baby girl in his arms, as well as a few photographs of the pleased mother cuddling with her daughter in her hospital bed.







