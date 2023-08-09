Most wanted drug lord 'Otoniel' gets 45 year sentence for human trafficking

Dairo Antonio Usuga David.—Brooklyn US Attorney's Office

Leader of a prominent Colombian criminal group Dairo Antonio Usuga David, known as 'Otoniel,' has been handed a 45-year prison sentence in the United States after confessing to drug trafficking charges. The verdict was rendered by US District Judge Dora Irizarry during a federal court session held in Brooklyn.

Otoniel, known as the most feared drug lord of the world, had overseen the operations of the Clan del Golfo cartel, gaining notoriety for his involvement in the drug trade. Prosecutors likened his influence to that of Pablo Escobar.

The prosecution ardently pursued a 45-year prison term, highlighting Otoniel's extended leadership of what they deemed a "terrorist and paramilitary organisation." Despite the Colombian government's peace process offering him an opportunity to demobilise, Otoniel reportedly spurned this chance, underscoring his commitment to violence.

The US Attorney's Office in Brooklyn emphasised in court documents that Otoniel had ordered killings, kidnappings, and torture of rivals and perceived law enforcement collaborators. The documents stated unequivocally, "The defendant's desire for control and revenge simply cannot be overstated."

While Otoniel's defence acknowledged his tumultuous upbringing and coerced involvement as a child soldier in Colombia's prolonged conflict involving leftist rebels, right-wing paramilitaries, criminal groups, and government forces, they also acknowledged his willingness to accept responsibility. In contrast to the prosecution's demand, his defence lawyers sought a prison term of up to 25 years.

Popularly known as Gulf Clan, the Clan del Golfo organisation boasts a membership exceeding 1,000 armed individuals, primarily consisting of former members of right-wing paramilitary factions. Otoniel's journey to leadership saw him transition from left-wing guerrilla activities to a pivotal role within paramilitary circles.

Otoniel's arrest near the Panama border by Colombian armed forces in October 2021 and subsequent extradition to the United States in May of the following year marked a significant development. His extradition was contingent on not facing a life sentence. In January, Otoniel pled guilty to the charges brought against him, ultimately leading to his recent sentencing.