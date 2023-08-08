Action to be taken against users, sellers of toy horns on August 14

People are buying horns and cap for their kids as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. — APP/File

KARACHI: In a bid to counter noise pollution, authorities in the metropolis have been ordered to take action against the sellers and users of toy horns on the occasion of Independence Day — which will be celebrated on August 14.

The judicial magistrate court has ordered the police to take stern action under Section 190(c) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against the use or selling of honking toy horns.

"Whereas, it has been brought to the knowledge of the undersigned that in the name of celebrations of Independence Day during the month of August, Honking Toy Horns are being frequently used/sold within the territorial jurisdiction of this Court due to which ailing persons and general public are facing great nuisance," the order issued by the court said.

"Therefore, cognizance is taken under section 190(c) of Criminal Procedure Code, 1898 against such offense(s), thus, you are hereby directed to take stem action under penal provisions against such accused persons who art using such Honking Toy Horns in the name of celebration of independence day which is causing a public nuisance, under intimation to this Court, without fail," it added.

The orders were sent to the station house officers (SHO) of Sharafi Goth and Sachal Goth.

Pakistan secured independence from India on August 14, 1947, after Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Muslim's untiring efforts.

People decorate their vehicles, motorcycles, cars, and motorbikes every year with the green colour and Pakistan's flags, while residents adorn their houses, bazaars, and markets with flags and lights to express their love for the country on the occasion.

The day is usually dawned with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country, followed by a thirty-one gun salute in the federal and a twenty-one gun salute at the provincial capitals.

This year will mark 76 years since Pakistan's independence.