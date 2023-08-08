PTI core committee decisions subject to Imran Khan's approval: counsel

Naeem Haider Panjutha arrives at the High Court to file a petition against Khan's conviction in Islamabad on August 8, 2023. — AFP

Naeem Panjutha, the counsel of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, said Monday that the decisions of the party's core committee are subject to its chief's approval.



The lawyer announced the development during Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', sharing the message of the former prime minister, who is currently detained at the Attock jail after being convicted in the Toshakhana case by a trial court in Islamabad that handed him a three-year jail sentence.

Panjutha said that Khan has asked for all core committee decisions to be communicated to him via his lawyers. He added that Khan said he will eventually take the decisions as the chairman.

A day earlier, PTI's core committee met and issued a statement condemning Khan's incarceration in an "extremely shameful and inhumane environment".

"The most respected leader of the nation, the leader of Pakistan's largest party and the former prime minister is being imprisoned in the agonizing, inhumane and dangerous environment in terms of health and safety," the statement read.

Lawyer meets Khan in jail

The PTI chairman had met the lawyer in the Attock jail earlier on Monday where he conveyed his concerns regarding the environment at the prison during the day and insects at night.

Khan told his lawyer that he would spend his whole life in jail if he has to.

Panjutha said there was a third attack on the PTI chief's house, while an attempt to break into Bushra Bibi's room was also made and the police did not show an arrest warrant before apprehending Khan.

The PTI chief was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore after being convicted in the Toshakhana case with accusations of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million ($635,000).

Khan denies the allegations against him.

"Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against PTI chairman," the Additional and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar mentioned in his judgement.

Judge Dilawar sentenced the PTI chief to three-year imprisonment, issuing arrest warrants against him and a fine of Rs100,000.

The judge also rejected Khan's petition against the maintainability of the case.

The party of the former prime minister, who was ousted from office after a no-confidence motion was moved against him in April 2022, has moved the Supreme Court against the trial court's order, seeking to declare Judge Dilawar's verdict "null and void".

The PTI has also approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq requesting Khan's transfer from Attock jail to Adiala jail.