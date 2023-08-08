Both tracks of Hazara Express restored

Labourers use heavy machinery to repair the mainstream track of Pakistan Railways on Monday, August 7, 2023. — PPI

NAWABSHAH: Both tracks of the ill-fated Hazara Express, which met an accident Sunday afternoon after 10 of its bogies derailed between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah, have been restored, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The restoration was completed Monday night at 10:33pm, nearly 33 hours after the train — en route to Havelian from Karachi — left the tracks, claiming the lives of 30 people and injuring over 100 passengers.

Damaged tracks also impacted railway operations, halting all the scheduled journeys from Karachi to other cities.

Following the tragic incident, the down track was restored around 18 hours later, after which the departure of trains began. The up track, however, was being rehabilitated.

Federal government's Inspector of Railways Ali Mohammad Afridi said that 300 to 400 feet of up tracks were affected in the accident. Following the completion of the repair, both tracks have now been restored.



Reports from a day earlier mentioned that authorities will conduct an inspection of the site to gather evidence to kick-start the probe.

Afridi confirmed that a site inspection was due Monday, while the inquiry will be initiated in four to five days after recording statements of the related individuals.



The track, coaches, and locomotives were being examined and the marks seen on the affected tracks are of the nut bolts and wheel flanges, he added.

Meanwhile, the initial report of the accident stated that there were no fish plates connecting the line at the site of the accident and instead of the broken track, a piece of wood was previously installed for repair, which Geo News had already reported on Sunday.



According to the report, the responsibility lies with the engineering and mechanical engineering department. The wheels of the engine, impacted due to the derailment, were also damaged, it mentioned, adding that sabotage cannot be ruled out during the investigation.

There was a lack of consensus among six officers regarding the initial report.