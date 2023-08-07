Pakistan will spare no effort to dismantle terrorist networks: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Army chief General Asim Munir on Monday vowed that Pakistan “would spare no effort to dismantle terrorist networks and protect its citizens at all costs” and warned the terrorists to submit to the writ of the state or be decimated.



According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Munir issued the warning when he met tribal elders and notables from the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The “interactive session” was held during the chief of army staff’s (COAS) visit to Peshawar.

“The surge in terrorism in recent past is a futile effort on the part of terrorists to get the talks re-initiated, however, there is no option for these terrorists except to submit to the writ of state of Pakistan before they are decimated, if they persist on their wrong path,” Gen Munir was quoted by the military’s media wing.

The army chief reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) and other law enforcement agencies in their fight against terrorism. “He [Gen Munir] showed resolve to finish peril of Narco which is becoming a lifeline for these TTP khawaraj,” the ISPR said.

Gen Munir also stated that “propaganda by inimical forces” against the armed forces will be dealt with as per the law.

Paying tribute to brave tribesmen, officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, FC, Levies, Khasadars and police, the COAS vowed that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan.

The ISPR said that during the session the army chief also lauded the “supreme sacrifices of brave and resilient” tribals of Pakistan. He also appreciated their “indomitable resolve for standing shoulder to shoulder with the security forces” in the fight against terrorism.

“With the unflinching resolve of the nation, Pakistan is successfully countering terrorism to enable a stable and peaceful environment for socioeconomic development in the area,” the army chief told the tribal elders.

Gen Munir reiterated that “terrorism” has no place in Pakistan, adding that Afghan nationals involvement in terrorism in Pakistan was “detrimental to regional peace, stability and deviation from the Doha Peace Agreement” by the Taliban government.

“Pakistan has concerns over sanctuaries available to banned outfits and liberty of action they enjoy on Afghan soil. Pakistan will spare no effort to dismantle terrorist networks and protect its citizens at all costs,” he added.

On the other hand, tribal elders assured the army chief that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and its ideology will never be acceptable to any tribe and they will continue to stand with the state during the thick and thin.

Gen Munir assured the tribal elders that the Pakistan Army “will never leave them alone” because they have given “innumerable sacrifices for the peace and prosperity of the motherland”.

“It’s time to develop all tribal areas and concentrate on youth,” the army chief remarked.

He also emphasised the potential of newly merged districts and ongoing efforts in uplifting the socio-economic growth under the umbrella of the Special Investment Facilitation Council. “KP province is blessed with huge reserves of mines and minerals, also beautiful areas for tourism which will certainly change the destiny of the area for the good of the people.”

Earlier, upon his arrival in Peshawar, the army chief was received by the Peshawar corps commander.

Gen Munir also laid a floral wreath at Yaadgar-e-Shuhada at Fort Bala Hisar the Headquarters of Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-North and offered Fatiha.