Govt withdraws Pemra amendments bill on journalists concerns

ISLAMABAD: Amid journalists’ associations' concerns over Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the federal government has decided to withdraw the controversial bill, Information Minister Marriyum Aunragzeb confirmed on Monday.
The decision came during a meeting of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, chaired by Senator Fouzia Arshad, on the proposed amendments under the new Pemra law that redefined "disinformation".
Aurangzeb apprised the meeting that the incumbent government wanted to abolish the old "black" Pemra law through the Pemra Amendment Ordinance.
She said that more recommendations on the law are pouring in, so "it is better" that the next government looks into this matter.
"It is better to have a detailed discussion rather than deciding in a limited time," she said only as only a few days are remaining in the completion of the incumbent government's term.
However, the journalists' associations registered strong opposition against the government’s move, saying that the proposed amendments should have been discussed.
The Senate had referred the Pemra law to the relevant standing committee of the Senate after it was tabled in the Upper House on August 4.
The NA Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting had approved the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in July, with a new definition of disinformation.
Former Senate chief also asks ECP to clarify how much time will it take for new delimitations
The Election Commission of Pakistan will now delimit electoral constituencies afresh after approval of the census 2023
"First, we will provide relief and then investigate," Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique says
Shortly after a court found him guilty of corruption in Toshakhana case Saturday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested
Minimum temperature in port city likely to be around 26.94°C
Clip showing former federal minister yelling at woman and man, seemingly house helpers, goes viral on social media