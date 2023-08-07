PTI petitions IHC seeking 'A-class' facilities for Imran Khan in jail

In this undated photo, security personnel escort former prime minister Imran Khan. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday submitted a petition to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) requesting that given his "education, habits and social and political status", PTI Chairman Imran Khan be provided better or A-class facilities in jail and that he be transferred from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail.

"Keeping in view the petitioner's social and political status, his education, and his being accustomed to a better living style, the Petitioner was entitled to A-Class facilities in terms of Rule 243 read with Rule 248 of Pakistan Prison Rules," the petition read.

Further elaborating his being accustomed to "a better mode of life," the petition read: "the petitioner is from an affluent family, and later due to his education, habits, and social and political status in the society, has got accustomed to a better mode of life... is a graduate of Oxford University, UK and the ... captain of Pakistan national Cricket."

Khan was arrested on August 5 after a district and sessions court in the federal capital convicted him for corrupt practices related to the state gift depository — allegations which he denies.



"Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against PTI chairman," Judge Humayun Dilawar wrote in his judgment, handing Khan three years in jail, along with a fine of Rs100,000, while issuing an arrest warrant for his immediate arrest.

After his arrest, Khan was moved to Attock jail.

The petition today, filed through Khan's attorney Naeem Haider Panjotha, added that Khan was being kept in a "small cell of 9 x 11 feet".

It further appealed that the PTI's chair's legal team, personal physician and family members be allowed to meet him.

"Moreover, Dr Faisal Sultan is the physician of the petitioner for twenty-five years and is aware of the entire medical history of the Petitioner."

"Due to previous injuries sustained by the petitioner including a fall in 2013, the bullet injuries caused in the Wazirabad attack and for overseeing the health conditions of the Petitioner, the access to Dr Faisal Sultan is required to be granted."

Requesting that the court declare Khan's stay in Attock jail "illegal" and that he be moved to Adiala, the petition stated that Khan be allowed to see his family, doctor and political aides in the "interest of justice."

Sources informed Geo News that a team of doctors has been appointed for the PTI chairman and will check up on him in two shifts.

They added that Khan has been transferred from Class C to Barrack No. 2; however, according to the instructions of the Punjab Home Department, the PTI chairman will be transferred to B class.