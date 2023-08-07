Holly Willoughby shows off sensational swimsuit body as she hits the beach in Portugal

It is hard to believe she is 42 years young.

And this was especially the case when Holly Willoughby showed off her sensational swimsuit body as she hit the beach during her family getaway in Portugal on Sunday.

The TV presenter, 42, has jetted off on her annual summer holiday to her second home in Portugal with her TV producer husband Dan Baldwin, and their three kids.

It was recently reported that Holly and Phillip Schofield could be set for an awkward run-in during their time in the Algarve, as sources said Phillip is planning a trip to his nearby villa, while Holly is currently at her £2million summer home.

Despite the rumblings about the awkward clash, Holly appeared to be in good spirits as she was spotted soaked up in the sun and enjoying a dip in the ocean.

The This Morning star often spends time at her Portuguese holiday home with her family and for many years, she has done so with former co-host Phillip at his adjacent villa.

However, following Phillip's scandal two months ago - when he admitted he had an affair with a much younger colleague, Holly has taken a holiday.

But things could be set to get even more awkward after Phillip has revealed will not sell his Portuguese home and will continue to enjoy sunshine breaks there.

Sources have claimed Phillip is planning a trip at his villa, which is situated on the exclusive resort despite his and Holly's bust up - which began when he didn't tell her about his brother's court case, which saw him being found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy over a three-year period.

Phillip told the media outlet: 'We have absolutely no intention of selling our family home in Portugal.'



