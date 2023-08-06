PTI asks judiciary to intervene after lawyers not allowed to meet Imran Khan in jail

Amid heavy security, Imran Khan (centre) arrives for his court hearing in Islamabad. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) core committee convened a meeting on Sunday a day after party chief Imran Khan was arrested after a court in Islamabad found him guilty of graft in the Toshakhana case.



In a statement issued on X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-ruling party called on the judiciary to intervene and take action against the government's "unlawful behaviour", saying that party chief Imran Khan is being denied to meet his lawyers.

The huddle, which was attended by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other leaders, discussed the ousted premier's arrest and consulted on the points related to the legal action for his immediate release.



In the communique, the core committee chairman also protested against Khan's transfer from Adiala jail to Attock jail. "The arrest reflects a biased trial and revenge against the PTI chairman under the guise of a wrong decision."

The core committee also said that they were not provided with any information regarding the PTI chief, adding that his lawyers are constantly trying to reach him.

"It is important for the lawyers to access Imran Khan for legal action against the biased decision. Denying access to lawyers is tantamount to depriving the party of the right to legal action," the statement said, adding that the "fascist government should give the legal team access to Imran Khan".

The committee also expressed its concerns regarding the PTI chief's health and safety, saying that there is a possibility of physical and mental violence against Khan.

It further also said that the committee showed concerns about the quality and cleanliness of the food provided to the former PM.

It urged to end the crackdown against the PTI leaders too.