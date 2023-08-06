Karachi weather gets pleasant after drizzle

Man rides a motorbike with his kids at the back during heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on July 24, 2023. — Online

KARACHI: Karachi residents experienced a delightful morning with drizzle on Sunday, while the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) forecast showed partly cloudy yet humid conditions for the next 24 hours.

The PMD has said that drizzle and light rain were likely in the port city today, with the minimum temperature expected to be around 26.94°C, and the maximum reaching 33°C.

At present, the humidity in Karachi stands at 80%, while the winds are blowing at a speed of 25kmph, as reported by the Met Office.



In its forecast on Saturday, the Met Office's forecast mentioned that light to heavy showers coupled with wind and thunderstorms in most parts of the country are expected today (Sunday).



It said that hot and humid weather was likely in most parts of the country on Sunday. However, rain with thundershowers is likely to hit Kashmir, Islamabad, the Potohar region, northeast/east Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the forecast period.

Earlier, the PMD had warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore, from August 4 to 7 and could trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, GB and KP's hilly areas during the wet spell.

The weather department had advised tourists and travellers to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell. Wind with thunderstorms may damage loose structures like electric poles, and solar panels, the PMD warned.