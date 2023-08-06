Former federal minister Firdous Ashiq Awan has rejected the recently surfaced video of her alleged mistreatment and abuse of domestic staff members, saying the matter isn't as simple as it is being portrayed.



A clip showing the former federal minister yelling at a woman and a man, seemingly the house helpers, during a quarrel in a house's living room, went viral on social media.

Awan was heard saying in the video that she "has slapped" the woman.

Rubbishing the claims about the video in a conversation with Geo News, Awan said she has "neither tortured nor mistreated anyone".

The minister claimed that it is an old video that involved a matter of "theft" instead of "abuse".

"It has nothing to do with the reality; [it is] just hearsay," she said, adding that a baseless drama was being set up against her.

"This is an old video [filmed at] the house of someone else who had called me for mediation over an issue of theft," she said.

Awan said that first of all, the people bashing her should prove that the woman seen in the video was her house help.

"Bring the one forward who I tortured or mistreated."

Awan said that it is a "criminal gang" that works at people's houses and blackmails by some means or the other in case of being caught. She said that the video has been made viral to blackmail her.

The minister said that she will file a complaint with the cybercrime cell against whoever uploaded this video. She then called for an investigation against the one who has uploaded the video on social media.