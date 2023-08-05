Most parts of country likely to receive thundershowers tomorrow

Commuters drive through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 25, 2022. — AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted light to heavy showers coupled with wind and thunderstorms in most parts of the country tomorrow (Sunday).

In a statement, the Met Office said that moist currents from the Arabian sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. Under the influence of the weather system, rain expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today (Saturday) as well

It said that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country tomorrow. However, rain/thundershower is likely to hit Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region, northeast/east Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday.

The Met Office said that heavy falls may also occur at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab and Kashmir during the forecast period.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzafarabad 24°C, Lahore 26°C, Karachi 29°C, Peshawar 28°C, Quetta 25°C, Gilgit twenty and Murree 17°C.

Earlier, the PMD had warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore, from August 4 to 7 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

The weather department had advised tourists and travellers to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell. Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, and solar panels, the PMD warned.