Imran Khan's arrest not prompted by political victimisation, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking during a press conference on August 5, 2023. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday dismissed the speculations that former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest was prompted by political victimisation.

She made these comments during a press conference after Additional District Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar sentenced the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief to three years in prison in connection with the Toshakhana case.

Aurangzeb categorically stated that Khan's arrest was not politically motivated, adding that the investigation had gone on for 12-13 months and that the verdict was the outcome of a proper process.

"There were more than 40 hearings over 14 months for this case," she said, adding that he had ample opportunities to clarify his stance, but he only attended 3 hearings.



She slammed Khan for "attacking" the police using petrol bombs, convening on the judicial complex.

"Apart from the hearing, he used each and every channel to escape or defeat the law to evade accountability," she said, adding that he had no answer to anything.

She also said that those who are confused that Khan was arrested for political reasons or if anyone aims to use this to build a narrative of Khan's political victimisation, then they have the court's order to refer to.

Aurangzeb also categorically said that the former premier was given the opportunity to clarify his stance, adding that the other gifts including necklaces, rings, and dinner sets were not even declared.

"Imran Khan always denies responsibility for anything and everything, deflects responsibility and says he knows nothing," said the information minister. She also stressed that he still has to answer on foreign funding, the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Aurangzeb also said that his arrest, his theft, and his corruption have no connection to the elections after the trial court.

She listed a number of Toshakhana gifts that were declared by Imran Khan including three houses — 300 yards in Bani Gala, 8 Kanal Zaman Park, and 3 Kanal in Bani Gala — from 2017 to 2022.

He also declared 500,000 spent on the furniture used in all three houses, she said, adding that one tola gold as well as not a single vehicle has been declared.

"However, he declared two goats with honesty but failed to provide the receipt of the watch in the court," she added.