Toshakhana case: Police arrest Imran Khan after trial court hands him 3-year imprisonment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore after being convicted in the Toshakhana case.

Khan, who denies the allegations against him, was accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million ($635,000).



"Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against PTI chairman," the Additional and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar mentioned in his judgement.



The PTI chief's family sources and lawyer, Intazar Hussain Panjutha, have confirmed his arrest, while his team will appeal against the court's decision.

Judge Dilawar sentenced the PTI chief to three-year imprisonment, issuing arrest warrants against him and a fine of Rs100,000.

The judge also rejected Khan's petition against the maintainability of the case.

The former prime minister, who was ousted from office after a no-confidence motion was moved against him in April 2022, had challenged the Toshakhana case, related to the alleged misdeclaration of gifts he took from the state gifts repository, on several forums including the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The trial court had summoned Khan in his personal capacity today (Saturday) for a hearing in the Toshakhana case after the high court rejected his pleas challenging the maintainability order.

On Friday, the IHC also turned down Khan's request to transfer the case to another court and directed Judge Dilawar to continue hearing the case.

More to follow...