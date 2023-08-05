Youm-e-Istehsaal: Pakistan will continue to lend its unstinted support to Kashmiris, says PM

An Indian military personnel stands in the middle of a road amid a curfew days after the abrogation of Article 370 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK). — AFP/File

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and those worldwide are observing Youm-e-Istehsaal on Saturday to reject the illegal occupation of the homeland executed by the Narendra Modi-led government in India on August 5, 2019.

The day marks New Delhi's ill-intentioned takeover of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) through the abrogation of Article 370 — which granted special status to the internationally recognised disputed territory and imposed a brutal military siege, stripping Kashmir of autonomy after 70 years.

Scores of events including seminars, protest rallies, screening video documentaries and photo exhibitions exposing Indian brutalities on Kashmiri people, have been organised across the country to pay homage to the Kashmiris and condemn the Indian illegal occupation.

A minute-long silence was observed at 9:00am in support of Kashmiris who were martyred in the freedom struggle.

In Islamabad, a walk was held at Constitution Avenue, which started from the Foreign Office and culminated at D-Chowk, where Advisor on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira and leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir chapter addressed the participants.

'Pakistan supports Kashmir's legitimate rights'

In his message, President Arif Alvi said Pakistan would continue to be the voice of its Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who have been making invaluable sacrifices and will extend all possible support for the fullest realisation of their legitimate rights.



We have no doubt that durable peace and stability in South Asia can only be achieved through a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, he added.

'Barbaric and brutal occupation of IIOJK'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaking on the occasion, has extended his support for Kashmiris stating that Pakistan will continue to lend its unstinted moral, political and diplomatic support to the rightful and just cause of the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people.

"It is Pakistan’s abiding commitment and promise to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we will echo their voices, at every forum until the world takes action and urges India to end its egregious human rights violations and forcible occupation of IIOJK, undo all unilateral and illegal measures it has taken since 5 August 2019, and take necessary steps to carry out a fair and impartial plebiscite in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions," he said.

The premier said it has been four years since India unilaterally and illegally revoked the special status of IIOJK on 5 August 2019. Since then, he added, the Modi-led administration has resorted to the use of brutal force and violence to suppress the Kashmiri people.

"It has also undertaken a series of measures clearly aimed at altering the internationally recognised disputed status of IIOJK. In particular, India has tried to bring about demographic changes to undermine the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris," PM Shehbaz mentioned in his message.

The recent steps by India, he said, indicate its nefarious designs to disenfranchise the Muslim majority population of Kashmir.

'India cannot chain occupied Kashmir'

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has emphasised that Pakistan would continue to highlight the unchecked Indian atrocities in the IIOJK at every world forum.

The foreign minister said the unilateral and illegal action taken by the Modi government on August 5, 2019, was India’s last tactic against the occupied valley, which also failed.

“India cannot keep occupied Kashmir in the chains of its oppression and brutality for a long time,” he said, adding that the Modi-led government has one last chance to correct its strategic mistake through its Supreme Court, as it hears petitions challenging the revocation of Article 370.

'Indian actions threatening regional security’

Pakistan Army also extended solidarity with the brave and resilient people of IIOJK in their just struggle for the right to self-determination according to UN resolutions.

In their message for Kashmiris, living under the brutality of the Indian military, the chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCsSC), services chiefs said that the continuation of inhumane military lockdown, illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory and the gross and systematic transgressions of human rights are all manifest violations of international law.

“Such actions coupled with the Indian government’s belligerent rhetoric and hostile actions continue to perpetuate humanitarian and security crises in IIOJK and pose a perpetual threat to regional security,” a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relation read.

The ISPR added that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, according to UN Resolutions, and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region.

“Pakistan Armed Forces pay rich tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK for their supreme sacrifices, and affirm full support of Pakistan for provision of political, moral and humanitarian support to Kashmiris in their just struggle against tyranny and illegal subjugation,” the statement added.