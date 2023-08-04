Fatal crash kills Portuguese tourist in Balochistan

Portuguese tourist Nuno Miguel Vilao Castanheria. — Mission Unplug

QUETTA: A tourist from Portugal has died in a road accident in Balochistan's Chagai district.



The tourist, named Nuno Miguel Vilao Castanheria, was travelling on a motorbike to Quetta via Iran when he was hit amid a collision with a pick-up vehicle near Dalbandin which crushed him to death at 3pm on Thursday, the Chagai Deputy Commissioner Hussain Jan Baloch told Geo News.

The DC added that the body of the dead tourist is being shifted to Quetta, while his identity card has also been recovered.

Geo News also learnt that the authorities are trying to contact the Portuguese consulate in Pakistan for further proceedings regarding the 28-year-old deceased tourist.

Scan of Castanheria's passport. — Photo by author

As mentioned on Castanheria's website, Mission Unplug, he intended to travel around the world on his motorcycle with plans to share the stories with his readers. His mission, which began on May 21, was to travel to 50 countries across the globe and cover more than 85,000 kms.

"I want to see and enjoy the world as much as I can, meeting new places, new people and facing new adventures. I will be traveling offroad as much as possible, always taking into consideration that I am traveling with a big bike and that I will be alone," text on his website reads.