Ariana Grande acting 'mature' by not making Ethan Slater romance public

Ariana Grande has been acting "mature" by not publicizing her romance with Ethan Slater in an effort to show respect to her ex-husband Dalton Gomez.



An insider spilt to Us Weekly that the Die For You singer and her new lover were advised to go slow with their new relationship as they both are dealing with very public breakups.

The source said Grande is also trying to be “mature” with her new relationship so to create a positive impression to her fans.

“Ariana’s been told it’s too soon to go public with him and to take things slower,” the insider said. “She’s very aware of how she’s perceived by her fans, and she’s trying to be mature.”

“[But] if it were up to her, she’d be seen with him tomorrow,” the source shared before insisting that the duo had already left their former partners before they started dating each other.

Just few days before the news broke of Grande and Slater’s new relationship, it was revealed that the singer has parted ways from her husband of two years, Gomez.

On the other hand, it was also reported that Slater and his ex-wife Lilly Jay also called it quits after nearly four years of marriage. They are parents to a son.

Reiterating that there was no overlap between the relationships, the source said that the inner circle of both Grande and Slater has advised them to “be respectful” because there is a family involved.

“Things are heating up behind the scenes,” the insider added. “Publicly, they’re backing off, but [in reality], they’re not.”